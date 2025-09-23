Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

COWZ stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

