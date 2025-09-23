Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IUSV opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

