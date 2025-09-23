Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 215,626 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,738 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,209.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 149,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 137,859 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18,321.1% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

