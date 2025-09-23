Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VOOG stock opened at $439.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $439.70.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

