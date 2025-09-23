Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $95.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

