Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

