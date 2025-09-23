Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.