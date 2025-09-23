Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,460.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,383.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,323.05. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

