Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $644.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $616.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.10. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.