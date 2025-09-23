Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CB opened at $272.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.62 and its 200-day moving average is $282.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

