Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1,039.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,053,000 after acquiring an additional 137,363 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 285,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,873,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

Generac Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $185.73 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

