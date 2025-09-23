Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,234 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.07.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.