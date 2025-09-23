Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

