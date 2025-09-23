Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,755,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,191.4% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 439,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 326,440 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 404,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,710,000.

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

