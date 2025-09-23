Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF $PTF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

