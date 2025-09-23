Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after buying an additional 9,350,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,331,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,901,000 after buying an additional 100,364 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,647,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after buying an additional 225,837 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS DISV opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

