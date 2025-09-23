Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI opened at $506.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
