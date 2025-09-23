Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $506.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.