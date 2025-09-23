Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 465,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0%

HWM opened at $192.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

