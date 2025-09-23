Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov $NOVM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov by 111.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov Price Performance

NYSEARCA NOVM opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $32.28.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – November (NOVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in November NOVM was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.