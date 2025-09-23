Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Progressive by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,045 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,290. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PGR opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.