Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 15,377 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 422,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,493 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

