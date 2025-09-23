Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 16,884 Shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF $AOA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of AOA opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

