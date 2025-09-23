Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 32,802 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 667.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 508.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 129,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $754.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.