Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 3,701 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $15,409,410.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 634,628,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,790,336,520.64. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,606,300 shares of company stock worth $627,710,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.69 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

