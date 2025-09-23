Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

