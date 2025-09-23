Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 9,775 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFLR. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $36.02.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.