Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

