Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

