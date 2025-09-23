Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 158.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

