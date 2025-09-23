Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

