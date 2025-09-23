Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.33.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

