Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hawkins worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWKN

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.