Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF $BAI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 72,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 45.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Profile

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research.

