Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Diageo by 2,331.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

