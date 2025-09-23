Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8,541.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,388,000 after buying an additional 1,674,628 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,760,000 after buying an additional 1,619,507 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $119,136,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 266.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 1,326,260 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

