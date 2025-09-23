Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FSMD opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

