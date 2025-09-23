Financial Analysis: M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) versus Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dime Community Bancshares and M&F Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 6.74% 6.90% 0.62% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 119.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and M&F Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $646.19 million 2.10 $29.08 million $0.84 36.83 M&F Bancorp $29.33 million 1.26 $4.77 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats M&F Bancorp on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, the company invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, it offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services for small and medium sized businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

