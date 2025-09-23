Financial Review: Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) vs. Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Lineage has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lineage and Crown Castle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 4 8 6 0 2.11 Crown Castle 0 7 10 3 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Lineage currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Crown Castle has a consensus target price of $116.06, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Lineage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than Crown Castle.

This table compares Lineage and Crown Castle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.34 billion 1.73 -$686.00 million ($2.79) -14.48 Crown Castle $6.57 billion 6.25 -$3.90 billion ($10.67) -8.83

Lineage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crown Castle. Lineage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lineage pays out -75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle pays out -39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lineage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Crown Castle shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of Lineage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Crown Castle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage and Crown Castle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage -10.57% -5.76% -2.95% Crown Castle -85.54% -619.62% -11.67%

Summary

Lineage beats Crown Castle on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

