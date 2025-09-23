First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Stock Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1,366.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Solar were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 3.2%

First Solar stock opened at $219.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.71.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.