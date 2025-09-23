First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 108,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.