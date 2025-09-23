First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

AIRR stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

