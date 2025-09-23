FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 418 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 3,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,927,678.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock worth $698,280,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

