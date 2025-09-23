FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December $YDEC Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.50% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 194,366.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

