FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $YMAR Stock Holdings Increased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.28% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of YMAR stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.