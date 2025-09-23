FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June $XJUN Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 19.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 8.6%

XJUN opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

