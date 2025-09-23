Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,375,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 223,660 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 7.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $691,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9%

NVDA opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,927,678.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

