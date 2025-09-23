Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Price Performance
Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $74.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
