GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Stake Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,859 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in GoDaddy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $73,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,170.82. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $5,394,638. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.51 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

