Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

