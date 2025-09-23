Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Stake Cut by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $96.62.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

